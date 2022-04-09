Advertisement

‘Dancing With the Stars’ moves from ABC to sibling Disney+

(Source: ABC via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling.

The company said the competition series will be on Disney+ starting this fall.

“Dancing With the Stars” debuted in 2005 on ABC. It will be the first live series on Disney+ and was picked up for two seasons.

The platform switch comes as ABC prepares for NFL games next season that will air in the Monday night time period that’s been held by “Dancing With the Stars.”

The dance contest also fits in with the family-oriented programming that Disney+ focuses on.

