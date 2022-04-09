Four-run ninth inning lifts LSUA to another late-inning win

The following was released to us by LSUA:

HOBBS, N.M. - The cardiac kids are at it again.

LSUA (21-11 overall, 19-5 Red River Athletic Conference) scored four runs in the top of the ninth to lift the Generals to a 5-2 comeback road win over Southwest on Friday afternoon at Jake Williams Field to salvage a game in the series.

Down 2-1 heading into the ninth inning, after a pair of one-out walks, Bryson Broussard brought both runners home on a triple off Mustangs closer Isaac Baeza to give the visitors a 3-2 lead.

An RBI double by Jordan Ardoin and RBI single from Luke Benoit gave the Generals insurance they would ultimately not need.

“Once again, this team shows that they are going to fight and claw until the very last out,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach said. “We came out a little down today after losing both yesterday, but our pitchers made some big pitches with they needed to and we turned some big double plays that kept the game close.

“Overall, to win one today was huge because it kept us in second place and gave us some momentum to take into our midweek and next weekend.”

Ian Mullen closed the door on any comeback attempt for USW, pitching the final two innings, throwing two perfect innings to earn his third win of the season.

Six of LSUA’s conference victories have come in its last at-bat of the game, including three walk-off wins.

With the victory, the Generals stay in second all alone in the conference standings. If LSUA hadn’t come back against USW (25-11, 17-7), the Mustangs would have tied the Generals for second place in the league standings.

The score was 2-1 in favor of USW for a while, as all of the other three runs in the game were scored in the fifth frame.

LSUA took the first lead of the game in the fifth when Peyton Marcantel crushed his fifth home run of the season over the left center field fence to break the ice after neither team scored in the first four innings.

The five home runs are tied for the team lead with Ardoin and Broussard.

That lead lasted all of a half-inning, as the Mustangs rallied to score twice to grab the lead.

Each team had opportunities to score, as both teams left eight runners on base.

Two singles and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out, which knocked out starting pitcher Will Vice.

Gabriel Perez-Torres did the scoring damage with a double down the third base line past a diving Ivan Prejean to put the home team in front.

Perez-Torres had three hits in three at-bats to lead the Mustangs.

Noel buckled down was lights out in relief, allowing two hits and a walk in 2.2 shutout innings in relief, keeping his team in the game.

On the season, the sophomore has not allowed an earned run in 12.1 innings, striking out 18.

“Will Vice, Brandon Noel and Ian Mullen once again pitched great,” Gautraux said. “It was great to see our offense was able to come alive late and take the lead.”

USW starter Rocky Sanchez pitched great, allowing just one run in six innings, striking out six. Jacob Chavarria and Caden Davis followed with hitless innings before the Generals got to Baeza in the ninth.

Four LSUA players had two hits, including three of the first four batters in the lineup.

LSUA heads back home for a mid-week game on Tuesday against Loyola before heading back on the road for five straight, starting with its final road conference series of the season at Houston-Victoria.

