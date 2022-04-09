Advertisement

Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car

Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran of the department. (KFSN, RANGECAST, FAMILY PHOTO AND VIDEO, CNN)
By Brittany Jacob
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a grandmother who was struck and killed by a police car.

Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran of the department.

The intersection of G Street and 16th Street is one of the busiest in Merced, California, since it leads to Highway 99. It’s also just a block away from the spot where Blandon was killed Thursday night.

Authorities said she was walking in the roadway when an on-duty Merced police officer, identified as Chase Wilson, hit her while driving a marked car.

Wilson is now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, as the investigation continues.

“We have accidents and as things like this evolve, it’s tragic and our sympathies and our heartfelt sympathies go out to all those who are involved in this type of tragedy,” Lt. Daniel Dabney with the Merced Police Department said.

This is not the first fatal collision involving Merced police.

Back in 2013, a Merced SWAT vehicle was involved in the death of a pedestrian, However, the officer who was driving was cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Anytime we have a tragic situation we always reflect back and see you know, the situation and try to evaluate it and we have some of the best training, you know, in the state of California,” Dabney said.

KFSN spoke with Blandon’s family Friday evening. They shared a video of her dancing in Tijuana last month for her birthday.

Her family said she loved to walk, and she was full of life. They said she would give anything to help someone in need.

“She was a great mother,” a family member, who didn’t provide their name, said. “She sacrificed a lot for her family.”

As the family continues to grieve, the highway patrol is investigating the traffic collision as the Merced Police conduct their own administrative investigation.

