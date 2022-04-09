Advertisement

High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a classroom.(hansslegers via canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A high school student was arrested after he reportedly attacked a teacher and assaulted her when the two were discussing his grades.

KVVU reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon, where a teacher was injured.

Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female teacher was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries, police said.

According to the LVMPD, an investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades.

At some point, police say, the student got violent and began punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Police said the student left the classroom after the attack, and another school employee later found the teacher.

Police were able to identify the student, and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, the 16-year-old was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges that included attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Week 3: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ retirement benefit boosts on legislative agenda
Derrick Swafford
Alexandria man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Orchard Street
Kendarius Sewell
Alexandria man found guilty of 6 counts of possessing child pornography

Latest News

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder products distributed in the U.S. due to a possible...
Kinder chocolate products recalled in US after salmonella cases reported in Europe
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk suggests Twitter changes, including accepting Dogecoin
A string of deadly gun violence happened across the nation this weekend.
Deadly weekend of gun violence across America