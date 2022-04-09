Advertisement

Lake Charles man found guilty of raping 11-year-old

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was found guilty of first-degree rape of an 11-year-old by a Calcasieu Parish jury.

Allen J. Fontenot, 42, turned himself into authorities in 2019 the day after he sexually abused the child, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fontenot was a fugitive in hiding for over a month before being arrested, said Bethany Bryant of the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

Fontenot faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, Bryant said.

Fontenot is held without bond. His sentencing is set for July 15 before Judge Robert Wyatt.

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Conrad Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Week 3: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ retirement benefit boosts on legislative agenda
Derrick Swafford
Alexandria man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Orchard Street
Kendarius Sewell
Alexandria man found guilty of 6 counts of possessing child pornography

Latest News

Remembering Harry Silver
Remembering Harry Silver
NSU DEMONS SPRING PACKAGE
NSU DEMONS SPRING PACKAGE
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
Week 3: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ retirement benefit boosts on legislative agenda