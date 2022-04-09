Orange team scores game’s only touchdown in LCU Wildcats’ scrimmage

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats had their spring game on Friday, April 8, and the Orange team beat the Blue team six to three.

Sal Palmero III started for the Orange squad and threw two interceptions in the scrimmage.

The Blue Team’s defense was great all day, causing two turnovers, including a turnover on downs.

Max Parden connected with Glenn White for the only touchdown of the game, giving the Orange squad the lead, which turned into the game-winning touchdown.

The players were very pleased with the competition and said they just want it to carry over to the fall.

“We always wanted to like get after it,” said Donte Lewis. “We got to continue this in the fall, because this team is special, and we can make some noise in the NAIA.”

“As long as we keep it all together and keep moving in the same direction and if everybody stays on one accord, like I said, there is no limit to what we all can do,” said Micah Latin. “I watched everybody throughout the spring from freshmen to seniors get better and in the past, I haven’t seen that. So, watching it all come together in the spring game makes me really happy, and it lets me know we are heading in the right direction.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.