Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on Friday, April 8, 2022. Authorities say multiple people were injured in the "major collision” involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit the food truck.(AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Jennifer Dunn, an employee at a nearby restaurant, told The Associated Press that a group of 25 people had just left to get ice cream at a food truck a few feet away when patrons inside the restaurant heard a loud boom.

Dunn said several members of the group then ran back inside injured and asking for help. Dunn said she and others ran to the scene where several people, including the drivers, appeared severely hurt.

“We work in the restaurant industry, so we are used to helping,” Dunn said. “I have been doing this for a long (time), so have the servers and we just wanted to help.”

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

___

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Week 3: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ retirement benefit boosts on legislative agenda
Derrick Swafford
Alexandria man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Orchard Street
Kendarius Sewell
Alexandria man found guilty of 6 counts of possessing child pornography

Latest News

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder products distributed in the U.S. due to a possible...
Kinder chocolate products recalled in US after salmonella cases reported in Europe
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk suggests Twitter changes, including accepting Dogecoin
A string of deadly gun violence happened across the nation this weekend.
Deadly weekend of gun violence across America