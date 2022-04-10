Advertisement

NSU Spring game ends with the purple team beating the white 27-10

NSU SPRING SCRIMMAGE
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern state Demons hosted their spring game and the Purple team beat the White team 27-10. The score didn’t matter it was all about the effort and progression this team has shown during the practices leading up to the game.

“We are playing full speed”, said Brad Laird. This team cares about doing the right thing, competing and understanding what this season’s goal is which is to be the best this football team we can be.”

The coaching staff is fairly new six new full-time coaches. Some players said it was tough because you build a bond with old ones but when the new ones came in it took one conversation their relationship instantly grew.

“It was tough a tough process I mean anytime you build a bond with someone and they leave”, said PJ Herrington. “But welcoming the coaches was easy because after talking to them we realized that both have the same goals at the end of the season.”

“The coaching staff came in and changed a lot”, said JaBralen Yarber. “You can tell the difference and I feel like that’s what we needed to win a championship this year.”

The Demons are hoping their energy from this game transfers to camp and into the regular season.

“We believe that we can win the south and go deep in the playoffs and win it all”, said Herrington. We just want the freshmen to come in with the same chip on their shoulder and let people know that Northwestern State is not the underdogs this year we going to make history.”

