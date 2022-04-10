Townsend’s gem gives LSUA split against No. 13 Texas A&M-Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TX (KALB) -Anjahnelle Townsend pitched a complete game in game one of the doubleheader, leading the LSUA softball team to a victory, as it split a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with No. 13 Texas A&M-Texarkana on Saturday at Bramlett Field.

The final score of the first game was 2-1 before the Generals dropped the second one 5-0.

Anjahnelle Townsend was the star of the first game for LSUA (12-21 overall, 9-9 RRAC), throwing a complete game, allowing just one run, against one of the best offenses in the conference.

“We were pleased with the plays made in the first game, as we were able to capitalize on a couple of hits,” LSUA Co-Head Softball Coach Adam Burch said. “We weren’t able to get anything going in the second game, but overall are pleased with how the day went.”

Townsend, a freshman from Lafayette, scattered seven hits and kept the high-powered Eagles offense off-balance all afternoon. She struck out two batters and walk just one. Her final strikeout of the contest came to the last batter.

With a runner on second with two away, Townsend struck Alyssa Gillen out swinging to finish off the upset.

TAMUT (28-8, 12-4) had a chance to take tie the game with three straight hits in the sixth, but on a double by Erkia Richardson, one runner scored, but Baylee Stautzenberger was thrown out at the plate trying to score to tie the game.

Townsend and fellow freshman Mackenzie Vittitow were locked in a pitcher’s duel, as both were throwing blanks through four innings.

Katherine Atkins reached on a fielder’s choice to bring home the first run of the game. Next batter Bailey McCleary hit an RBI double, scoring Bailey Layton, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Townsend caused Macie Reeves to fly out to end the inning and keep LSUA in the lead, and eventually, helped them win the game.

In the second game, LSUA ran into the golden arm of Anna Westberry. The reigning RRAC Pitcher of the Week scattered five hits in seven shutout innings, striking out four.

The Eagles scored a run in the second and two each in third and fifth to methodically take control of the game.

After a sacrifice fly in the second, Stautzenberger hit an RBI double and Reeves followed with an RBI single two batters later to take control. Reeves also had an RBI single in the sixth to make the score 4-0.

LSUA, like the rest of the conference, had troubles against Westberry, as no runner made it past second base. The Generals had their biggest threat in the fourth inning with two of their four hits in the game, but the Eagles star induced a pop-up to end the inning.

LSUA only had one base runner in the final three innings against Westberry.

The Generals conclude their eight-game swing with a short trip to Louisiana Christian on Tuesday before returning home for six straight, starting with a visit from Jarvis Christian on April 19.

Game 1: LSUA 2, TAMUT 1

The top two hitters for the Generals had nice days, as McCleary and Bobbi McNaughton combined for three of the four LSUA hits, and one of the two runs driven in.

The game’s starting pitchers, Townsend and Vittitow, showed their ability to work out of jams right from the get-go.

McCleary (2) and McNaughton (1) recorded two of those three hits to begin the game. Vittatow worked around those base runners to toss a zero in the first inning.

Vittatow was cruising after the first two batters reached to begin the game, retiring 12 consecutive batters before an error to lead off the fifth inning.

That error opened the biggest inning for the Generals. Amber Giddens bunted Savannah Boyd, who reached on the error, over to second base. Bailey Layton advanced Boyd to third on a single.

Atkins hit a ground ball in the infield, and they tried to come home with it, but Boyd beat it out to bring home the first run of the contest. McCleary followed with an RBI double to left field to bring home Layton. Atkins tried to score as well, but she was caught in a rundown between third and home and was ultimately tagged out.

Like the Eagles hurler, Townsend also settled in after a hit to begin the game. She retired six batters in a row before running into trouble in the third.

Patti Swimley and Gillen began the third inning with singles, but Swimley was caught too far off second base and was picked off on a Lauryn McMahon throw to McNaughton at second base, and the Generals escaped the inning with no damage done.

TAMUT had seven hits, led by Swimley’s two, compared to four for the Generals.

Three hits brought home the lone run for the Eagles, but the relay from Jocelyn Marceaux to Giddens to McMahon to nail Stautzenberger at the plate in the sixth on an RBI double from Richardson.

Game 2: TAMUT 5, LSUA 0

The Eagles struggled to find the big hit in the first game but did much better in that regard in the second one.

Starting in the second inning, TAMUT put pressure on the LSUA pitching staff was able to score five runs in a four-inning stretch, and that was more than enough for the favorite for the RRAC Pitcher of the Year award.

TAMUT tallied three hits in the second inning to put the home team in front first. Two of the first three batters hit singles, and with runners on the corners with one out, Swimley hit a sacrifice fly to put the Eagles on the board first.

A one-out triple from reigning RRAC Player of the Week Katelyn Slamer preceded a Stautzenberger double to grow the lead to 2-0, knocking Taylor Spencer from the game. Two batters, Reeves grew the lead to 3-0 with a two-out RBI single.

It was the first of two RBI singles for Reeves in the second game, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI, as well as a sacrifice bunt that led to the Eagles taking the lead in the second inning.

Swimley drove in another run in the sixth on a non-at-bat when she drew a bases loaded walk to cap the scoring.

But the Eagles felt comfortable with Westberry after the game reached 3-0, as she has only surrendered more than three runs in a game twice all season. Her ERA shrinks to a microscopic 1.02 on the season.

Odette Lopez came in to finish it off for the Generals and pitched well, allowing one hit and one walk in 1.2 shutout innings in relief.

Carter had two hits to lead the LSUA offense.

