Advertisement

UIW takes second straight from Demons

Northwestern State DH Bo Willis homered for the second straight game Saturday
Northwestern State DH Bo Willis homered for the second straight game Saturday(Chris Reicn)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (KALB) -The Northwestern State baseball team did not walk a batter for the second straight game Saturday night.

That is the good news for the Demons. The not-so-good news is homestanding Incarnate Word reached double-figure hits for the second straight night, pushing their way to a 6-2 Southland Conference victory at Sullivan Field.

“We haven’t walked a guy in two days, and we’re 0-2,” sixth-year head coach Bobby Barbier said. “I can’t imagine that happens very often, especially in our league. You have to give credit to them. They’ve done a really good job swinging the bats. I thought Johnny (Harmon) had pretty good stuff. He commanded his secondary pitch, and they were on it. Gus (Collins) came in and, like Chase (Prestwich on Friday), did a really good job also. All four pitchers who have touched the mound have done a fine job. Sometimes you have to give credit where it’s due. Give them credit for swinging the bat really well.”

Wilson Ehrhardt gave UIW (14-13, 4-4) a lead six pitches into the game, connecting on a solo home run on a full-count pitch from Johnathan Harmon (4-3).

Harmon settled in across the next two innings, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position in the third to keep the Demons (15-15, 5-3) within striking distance.

For the second straight game, it was Bo Willis who struck a massive fourth-inning blow for the Demons, connecting on a fourth-inning homer for the second straight game, giving him a team-best six home runs on the season.

Willis’ lined shot had barely landed when Bryce Holmes followed with his third home run of the season – a drive to straightaway center field – on the next pitch from UIW starter Michael Garza (3-3). Those two swings led to the only two runs Garza and reliever Steve Hayward allowed.

Garza scattered seven hits across 6 1-3 innings before Hayward recorded the final eight outs for his first save of the season.

The UIW offense picked up Garza following the Demons’ first back-to-back home runs since Lenni Kunert and Carter Hankins connected on consecutive home runs on March 19, 2017, at Oklahoma State.

Alec Carr’s leadoff triple started a run of four hits in five batters against Harmon in the fourth, including Taylor Darden’s tie-breaking two-run single that put the Cardinals ahead to stay.

“They came with the three spot,” Barbier said. “Again, it wasn’t anything free. They just swung the bat really well. This field had a lot of hits in it today, especially with the wind blowing like it was and the turf being so hard. It’s got a lot of hits in it, and they’ve done a really good job taking advantage.”

Larson Fontenot had the Demons’ lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 while Nixon Brannan led UIW’s 14-hit attack with a 3-for-4, two-double, two-RBI performance.

The series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Drayton Brown (3-2, 3.38) will start for Northwestern State. UIW has not announced a starter for the finale.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Week 3: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ retirement benefit boosts on legislative agenda
Derrick Swafford
Alexandria man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Orchard Street
Kendarius Sewell
Alexandria man found guilty of 6 counts of possessing child pornography

Latest News

Northwestern state spring game recap
NSU Spring game ends with the purple team beating the white 27-10
Generals split with the Eagles
Townsend’s gem gives LSUA split against No. 13 Texas A&M-Texarkana
Wildcats Clinched after a walk off win on Saturday
Wildcats Clinch Postseason Berth with Walk-Off Win
NSU ladies tennis team get the top spot in the tournament
The NSU tennis team surrounds senior Patrycja Polanska before the Lady Demons swept Nicholls on Saturday