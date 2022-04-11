Cleco’s ‘Project Diamond Vault’ to help reduce carbon emissions

LENA, La. (KALB) - “Project Diamond Vault is a diamond for us here in Central Louisiana,” said District 29 State Sen. Jay Luneau.

As one of the main energy providers for Louisiana, Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault will act as a bridge for the fossil fuel-based company to achieve cleaner energy production.

“The industry understands that fossil fuel generation plans will be around for years as we transition towards more clean solutions while we keep the lights on,” said Cleco Corporate Holdings CEO and President Bill Fontenot.

The project will add to the existing facility at Brame Energy Facility just outside of Boyce, capturing and sequestering carbon emissions released by the facility’s Madison 3 electric generation unit. It will compress those emissions and store them in a geological formation already below the facility.

In March, Governor John Bel Edwards emphasized his administration’s climate goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Part of that goal includes working with companies running on oil and gas, not against them.

“There are certain things that we can do at our existing facilities in order to control emissions, and this is one of those,” said Edwards.

Thanks to congressional leaders like Sen. Bill Cassidy, funding for the first step of Project Diamond Vault comes directly from the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill, totaling $9 million for a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for project contracting and construction.

“There is leadership here at Cleco in order to take all the resources that could be available, and find a use for them,” said Cassidy. “Once we found that out, my staff just got on it. And we work hard because I see that as the future of our country, the future of our state and the future of this region.”

In total, the project will cost approximately $900 million, but Cleco customers should not expect it to impact their rates.

Not only does Cleco hope to have an impact on the state and Region’s carbon emissions, but they also expect the project to have a direct impact on the Central Louisiana economy, as well. That includes an average of 2,900 jobs per year during construction, 30-40 permanent jobs at Brame Energy Center, creating $2.7 billion in increased sales and household earnings into the state’s economy and $50 million in state tax revenues.

”I believe that investments like this one reduce existing energy emissions are even more critical than anything else that we can do because they’re gonna have an impact, a positive impact, much much sooner,” said Edwards. “They stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and they create jobs right here in rural areas where they’re needed the most. They serve as a model to other Louisiana businesses trying to navigate energy transition that’s responsible but also profitable.”

Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2025, and commercial operations will be underway no later than 2028.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.