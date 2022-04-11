Advertisement

Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

Fiona the hippo is about to become a big sister, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Shania Collins
Missing Juvenile in Alexandria: Shania Collins

Latest News

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Gas companies say no single firm sets the price for a gallon of gas.
The President makes short and long-term proposals to curb fluctuating gas prices
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016