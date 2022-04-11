Advertisement

Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.(Source: Collier County Jail/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Shania Collins
Missing Juvenile in Alexandria: Shania Collins

Latest News

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Gas companies say no single firm sets the price for a gallon of gas.
The President makes short and long-term proposals to curb fluctuating gas prices
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016