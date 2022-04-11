Advertisement

Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district

The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
By Jillian Corder
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An investigative audit claims Melissa “Lisa” Schaefer stole nearly $90,000 from Oakdale Recreation District No. 1, in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.

In addition to her role as clerk for the City of Oakdale, Schaefer, who died in March 2021, also served as bookkeeper for the recreation district.

Audits for the city reveal more than $700,000 was reportedly diverted to various accounts held by Schaefer or used to pay off her credit cards between January 2014 and her death.

An investigative audit into recreation district funds was initiated “after discovering improper transactions at the City of Oakdale and learning that the City’s former Clerk was the District’s bookkeeper.”

The audit shows 93 payments from 2012 to 2018, totaling $86,889, were made to two credit card accounts reportedly belonging to Schaefer. It goes on to say investigators found no documentation to show the payments were for the benefit of the district.

Included in the report is a letter from Schaefer’s husband, in which he writes to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office that he can provide no additional documentation to help with the investigation.

According to the audit, Oakdale Recreation District No. 1 “was created by the Allen Parish Police Jury and has seven non-compensated board members appointed by the Police Jury. The District manages a community pool located in the City of Oakdale and has one part-time employee (bookkeeper/secretary) and several seasonal part-time employees. Melissa ‘Lisa’ Schaefer served as the District’s bookkeeper/secretary from at least 2012 until her death on March 11, 2021. Her duties included preparing agendas and minutes for all board meetings, payroll, vendor payments, monthly bank statement reconciliations, and bank deposits. Ms. Schaefer managed the day-to-day operations for the District in addition to her full-time job as the City Clerk for the City of Oakdale.”

