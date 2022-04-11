Louisiana Christian University hosts spring Career Fair

The following was released to us by LCU:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Center for Calling & Career at Louisiana Christian University sponsored a job fair Thursday for students seeking future employment. This event allowed interested students to apply for jobs in various fields according to their academic discipline.

Students were able to submit resumes and applications while visiting with representatives of the different employers looking for assistance in various roles.

A photographer was also in the lobby of the Student Center to take complimentary professional headshots of students.

“Our goal is to teach our students the process of attending a job fair in an effort to learn how to properly speak to a future employer and to go through the process of submitting a resume and interviewing for a position,” said CCC Executive Director Meredith Rennier.

Rennier said that’s why events like this and others planned for this semester are so important for LC students. This semester, Rennier also has hosted a resume workshop and professional etiquette training sessions for students to attend.

Kenny Johnson, a senior theatre major at LCU, said he attended the career fair searching for different opportunities since he is about to graduate.

“I want to see how many jobs are out there, and if it just comes easy like this, on our campus, then I’m coming to it,” Johnson said.

Each employer had a table set up advertising the different positions with applications available for interested students.

The fair was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center, and 32 employers attended, representing their companies.

Employers included:

Caddo Parish Public Schools

AFCO Industries, Inc.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

Dallas Police Recruiting Department

Share Care USA

Lifeline Children’s Services

Rapides Parish Police Jury

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Med Express Ambulance Service

Ugly Mug Marketing

Crest Industries

US Army Professional Recruiting/ Medical Recruiting

Office of Juvenile Justice

Pinecrest Supports and Services Center

St. Landry Parish School Board

Louisiana Department of Corrections

Save the Children

United Way of Central Louisiana

Central Louisiana AHEC

Rehabilitation Services of CenLA

Connect Ministries

Cleco

Grant Parish School System

Camp Uskichitto

RoyOMartin

Onelife Church

Westaff Workforce Solutions

WNTZ Fox 48TV Nexstar Media

Rapides Parish School Board Office

Rapides Regional Medical Center

Department of Health

Heart of Hospice

Craig Thibodeaux, represented Camp Uskichitto, searching for students called to missions to serve at various events and conferences held at the camp.

“We came to LCU to find students that knew Jesus and could share the gospel with the youth that attend our camp,” Thibodeaux said. “We are hopeful to find that kind of student at an event like this.”

