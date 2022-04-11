Advertisement

Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Shania Collins
Missing Juvenile in Alexandria: Shania Collins

Latest News

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says
California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Gas companies say no single firm sets the price for a gallon of gas.
The President makes short and long-term proposals to curb fluctuating gas prices
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016