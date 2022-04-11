Advertisement

Ruston man wanted by police after woman found shot in Grambling

Lamario Moore
Lamario Moore(Source: Grambling PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they are searching for a convicted felon who lives in Ruston after a woman was found shot in Grambling.

According to Grambling police, it happened on Saturday, April 9, 2022, around 8:55 a.m. in the 300 block of B.T. Woodard Circle.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in her leg. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Shreveport for treatment.

Police attribute the shooting to a domestic dispute and are now looking for the suspect: Lamario Moore, of Ruston.

Moore is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery of a dating partner and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where to find Lamario Moore, contact your local law enforcement agency.

