Ruston man wanted by police after woman found shot in Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they are searching for a convicted felon who lives in Ruston after a woman was found shot in Grambling.

According to Grambling police, it happened on Saturday, April 9, 2022, around 8:55 a.m. in the 300 block of B.T. Woodard Circle.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in her leg. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Shreveport for treatment.

Police attribute the shooting to a domestic dispute and are now looking for the suspect: Lamario Moore, of Ruston.

Moore is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery of a dating partner and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where to find Lamario Moore, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.