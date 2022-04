Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms passed over Southwest Louisiana Monday morning, one Welsh family came home to find chunks of a tree across their yard.

They went to their surveillance cameras and found that lightning had struck the cypress tree, sending chunks of wood flying across the yard and into the water.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

