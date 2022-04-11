Youth Town Hall aims to give youth a voice in crime prevention

The following has been provided by the United Way of Central Louisiana:

The United Way of Central Louisiana invites Rapides Parish students to a Youth Town Hall event hosted by UWCL and the City of Alexandria. It will be on April 19 at the Alexandria Youth and Teen Center at 1801 Sylvester Dr. from 1:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M.

The focus of the Youth Town Hall will be youth crime prevention and giving young people a voice in finding community solutions. The event will feature a youth crime prevention speaker, field day games, prizes sponsored by local businesses, food trucks and music.

“The amount of violence in our communities is alarming for families and local businesses. Unfortunately, many of the incidents directly impact our youth,” explained Michelle Purl, CEO and Executive Director of United Way of Central Louisiana. “This is why a town hall-style event where high school and middle school-aged students can voice their shared experiences is important. Adding young people to the conversation allows them to join us in finding solutions to youth crime.”

In February, UWCL created an anonymous survey for high school and middle school students in Rapides Parish to complete. The survey asked students questions to determine the reasons youth engage in criminal activity and what would help to combat the issue. More than 500 Rapides Parish students have responded to the Youth Town Hall survey.

“I look forward to hearing what our young people have to say, and I am grateful to the United Way of Central Louisiana for joining in the effort to reduce youth violence in Alexandria,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “This is a significant community challenge, and it will take all of us working together as a community to solve it. These young people know the realities of what is happening better than anyone. Their voices need to be heard and, if we are going to be successful, they need to be a part of the solution.”

The Youth Town Hall is free for students to attend. Food and drinks will be provided, and students can win prizes like free passes to local attractions, discounts at local restaurants and other items for students to win.

The Youth Town Hall survey is still available for students to complete. It can be found by clicking here or visiting www.tinyurl.com/2apme2py.

For more information about the Youth Town Hall, email Director of Community Impact, Tiffany Crooks, tiffany@uwcl.org.

