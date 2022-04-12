4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Two men and two women allegedly involved in robbing a man who was leaving Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City on April 7 have been severely injured in a wreck in Ruston.

The Bossier City Police Department says the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Margaritaville. Officers learned the victim had been followed to his car by two men and two women. Police say the two women got into a white Chevy Tahoe with a black hood on it and a temporary Louisiana license plate. The two men allegedly continued to follow the victim to his car.

One of the men then pulled out a handgun, and both men reportedly robbed the man of $50 to $75 in cash. The women then pulled up in the white Tahoe and picked up the two men. All four drove off.

During the investigation, detectives learned the four suspects were later involved in a major wreck in Ruston. All four of them were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the suspects are being withheld while they remain hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing.

