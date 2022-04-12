Advertisement

Alexandria City Council to discuss mayor’s proposed budget

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will be meeting three times this week to discuss Mayor Jeff Hall’s proposed budget for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year.

The mayor calls this budget sustainable, conservative and fiscally responsible.

One of the biggest needs this budget addresses is the salaries of city employees. The budget proposes an 8% sustainable pay increase for all non-fire and non-police city employees.

The mayor also said that the city will be able to operate with a record-high positive fund balance this year.

Depending on how the budget meetings go this week, the council could be able to vote and approve the budget at next week’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

We will have more on this story later this evening.

