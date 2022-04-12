Advertisement

Alexandria man, charged with multiple sex offenses, to be evaluated by sanity commission

Joseph Chapman entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” at a hearing on Monday
Joseph Chapman (Photo: RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who faces seven counts each of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery, has entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Joseph Chapman, 60, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Departments in July 2020 after officers responded to a home on Park Avenue for a report of an alleged sex offense involving a juvenile. Officers later determined that the alleged offense occurred in June 2015. Both Chapman and his wife, Jennifer, 42, were arrested on the same charges. Police said five children were taken into state custody by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

On April 11, 2022, Jennifer Chapman pleaded “no contest” to a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile in lieu of a count of molestation of a juvenile. All other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender for 15 years upon release. Jennifer Chapman was represented by Christopher LaCour. The case was prosecuted by Kelvin Sanders and heard before Judge Mary Doggett.

On Monday, Joseph Chapman was in court with his attorney, Tammeral Hills. Hills filed a motion requesting a sanity commission evaluate Chapman on his competency to stand trial. Chapman was sworn in for brief testimony and questions by Judge Doggett. Judge Doggett said that she did not find that Chapman was lacking in his capacity to understand the court proceedings or assist with his defense, and she denied the motion.

Afterward, Chapman withdrew his previous plea of “not guilty” and replaced it with a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Judge Doggett ordered a sanity commission to evaluate Chapman for his mental capacity at the time of the alleged offense.

Joseph Chapman’s case is also being prosecuted by Sanders.

