Alexandria trail named after late City Councilman Louis J. Marshall

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Alexandria named a walking and biking trail after late City Councilman Louis J. Marshall. Marshall passed away in 2019.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Alexandria named a walking and biking trail after late City Councilman Louis J. Marshall. Marshall passed away in 2019.

Louis J. Marshall served two terms as the councilman for District I. Throughout his time on the city council, he was committed to the Alexandria community. He was involved in building community gardens and pushed for the walking and biking trail now named after him.

“Louis Marshall was very adamant about working in this area, working in the district and having a walking trail and a park,” said Roosevelt Johnson, former City Council President, and friend of Marshall. “He was very proud of this for this area, proud of this for the city, proud of this for anyone who wanted to come out here and use it. It was important to him in his dedication, for his commitment to the well-being of people.”

The trail leads from Bolton Avenue to upper Third Street. The decision to rename the trail was unanimously approved by the City Council in 2019. Marshall’s widow, Winnie Marshall, said the family appreciates the recognition for his work.

“It feels very good, it is something that he deserved,” said Marshall. “He was always a people person, doing things that needed to be done.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, who spoke at the renaming ceremony, said Marshall’s commitment to the community continued even after his time on the council.

“He never lost his commitment to service in the community, even as a non-city councilman, he wanted projects to take place,” said Hall. “He thought the park area and recreation were not only good for the person, but good for the community.”

The marked Louis J. Marshall trailhead and plaque can be found on North 16 Street, next to the bridge.

