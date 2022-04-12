City of Alexandria closures for Good Friday

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Bus Service:

ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular service will resume Saturday, April 16.

Sanitation schedule:

The sanitation schedule for April 11-15 is as follows:

Monday, April 11 – regular pickup

Tuesday, April 12 – regular pickup

Wednesday, April 13 – Thursday’s pickup

Thursday, April 14 – Friday’s pickup

Friday, April 15– closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Thursday afternoon, April 14, to Monday morning, April 18, at:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

Copyright 2022 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.