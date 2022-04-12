Advertisement

City of Alexandria closures for Good Friday

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Bus Service:

ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular service will resume Saturday, April 16.

Sanitation schedule:

The sanitation schedule for April 11-15 is as follows:

  • Monday, April 11 – regular pickup
  • Tuesday, April 12 – regular pickup
  • Wednesday, April 13 – Thursday’s pickup
  • Thursday, April 14 – Friday’s pickup
  • Friday, April 15– closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Thursday afternoon, April 14, to Monday morning, April 18, at:

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
  • Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

