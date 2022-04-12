Advertisement

LHSAA director says association will educate athletes, coaches on NIL, not regulate it

The LHSAA held a media call to help better understand the NIL landscape.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive director Eddie Bonine had a simple, straightforward message on the role that the association will play in allowing high school student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness:

“Education, not regulation.”

Last week, the LHSAA approved a positioning statement that would allow high school student-athletics to benefit from NIL. The association partnered with Eccker Sports to provide educational services and resources to coaches, administrators and athletes as it relates to the NIL landscape.

“It boils down to us not getting in the way of that student who might get 500 dollars to advocate for vaccinations,” said Bonine as an example. “That $500 might help them put on the table or pay rent for the week or month.”

Bonine said where the LHSAA will get in the way is when a case gets reported of a student-athlete transferring to another school because of NIL opportunities.

Bonine also made it clear on a media call explaining NIL that is not pay for play for athletes.

“Many have witnessed individuals that go to tuition-based schools and you don’t know how they got there or why they are there,” said Bonine. “Were they recruited? Who’s paying their tuition? If a student-athlete allegedly is receiving some sort of payment for their name, image and likeness from going from one school to another, then that’s when the LHSAA will go into a regulatory agent.”

The partnership with Eccker Sports is aimed to protect student-athletes and their families from being taken advantage of. On May 1, the first NIL educational service will be launched and required for principals and athletic directors.

Along with the courses, Eccker Sports will be creating a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help athletes and their families that are exploring NIL opportunities.

To visit the Eccker Sports resource hub, click here.

