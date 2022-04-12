Advertisement

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Kansas City Public Schools said the injured student was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with Northeast Middle School families on reunification plans and an early dismissal. We are in the process of dismissing students now,” the school district said.

Kansas City Public Schools said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate what happened, and it’s offering counseling support for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district
David Anthony Burns is charged with second degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old...
Judge denies defense motion that argued that Courtney Coco may not have been killed in Rapides Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
See the most extreme temperatures in Louisiana history
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver dies at 100

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor arrested in federal corruption investigation
The NFL’s Washington Commanders is accused of engaging in unlawful financial conduct.
NFL’s Washington Commanders may have broken financial laws, House panel says
This image shows the logo for Yelp.
Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions