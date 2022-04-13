Alexandria’s proposed budget lists 8% pay increase for non public safety employees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council met Tuesday, April 12, 2022, for the first of three special meetings this week to discuss Mayor Jeff Hall’s proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In a video posted to the City of Alexandria’s Facebook page, the mayor called this proposed budget, “sustainable, conservative and fiscally responsible.”

Along with a record-high positive fund balance that the city will be able to use this year, the budget also proposes an eight percent pay increase for all non-fire and non-police city employees.

“We took care of the public safety people,” said Mayor Hall. “The fire and police negotiated a contract with the union and agreed upon a matrix, and we were able to satisfy some problems over there. The other employees waited patiently and their patience has paid off, so we need to do something and we know we are under market.”

A compensation study is currently being researched for city employees in Alexandria. A salary survey in the city has not been completed in over 10 years.

Mayor Hall said while the results are not back yet for the study, they wanted to start an eight percent pay increase in the budget. The mayor added that if the results of the study show an even larger gap in compensation compared to surrounding municipalities, they would be able to look back into the pay increases as long as it is sustainable.

The only major amendment made to the budget at the first special meeting came from Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin, who requested $85,000 to be added for a glass recycling program in the city.

During last year’s budget meetings, pay increases were a big issue, specifically with police officers. The council amended Mayor Hall’s 2021-2022 budget to add $2 million for pay raises and recruiting, resulting in the mayor suing the council.

This became a long legal battle that saw District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler file his own lawsuit that claimed five members of the council who voted for the amended budget with extra police funding knowingly violated the charter and should therefore be removed from the council.

Mayor Hall said he doesn’t anticipate another long legal battle with the council over the budget this year, but he also added that he wasn’t expecting one last year either.

“We’ve all gone through it, and hopefully we are all better off as a result of it,” said Mayor Hall. “At this particular time, I don’t anticipate anything to go through court again but hopefully we wouldn’t have to. “We will certainly do what the charter says, we are supposed to be doing, and if we do that, we can avoid that.”

The council will meet with the mayor two more times this week. Depending on how the rest of the budget meetings go, the council could be able to vote and approve the budget at next week’s regularly scheduled council meeting on April 19.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.