Arkansas woman accused of identity theft in Rapides Parish

Melissa LeAnne Richardson
Melissa LeAnne Richardson(Credit: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Hamburg, Arkansas has been accused of committing identity theft in Rapides Parish.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Melissa LeAnne Richardson, 33, has been charged with two counts of access device fraud greater than $1,000 less than $25,000, one count of identity theft greater than $1,000 and one count of identity theft greater than $1,000 with a victim of 65 years or older.

RPSO said they got word of identity theft occurring in the Glenmora area back on May 28, 2021. After some investigation, RPSO said they pinned Richardson as a suspect. Their investigation continued on until January 27, 2022, when more victims reported identity theft in the Glenmora and Elmer areas.

RPSO said they placed warrants for Richardson in the national database. On March 29, 2022, the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked her into the Ashley County Detention Center on the Rapides warrants.

Later, Richardson was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where she was re-booked on the warrants. She currently remains in jail, being held on a $10,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPSO at 318-484-7350.

