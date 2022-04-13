Brandon Francisco indicted on new charge of bail jumping

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, is facing a new charge in Rapides Parish.

On April 12, Francisco was indicted on one count of out-of-state bail jumping, related to not showing up for a trial set for February 7, 2022, for a 2018 shooting in Cheneyville.

A new trial date was set for March 9, but Francisco again did not show up. That same day, Francisco was seen being driven to Houston by Ella Goodie, a contract driver from Scott. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Greg Beard, and on March 25, Francisco was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri. Law enforcement also found Goodie’s vehicle and a gun in Missouri.

On April 6, Francisco was sent back to Louisiana and booked on the Rapides Parish warrant by Louisiana State Police. The Rapides DA’s office filed two motions a day later: to reset his trial date and have Judge Beard revoke his bond. Those are set to be heard on May 2. Currently, Francisco is being held without bond in the Rapides Parish Jail.

