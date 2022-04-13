Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to police. (Ft Pierce Police Dept)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house, according to police.

It happened on Sunday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In the video, a man is seen running up to the window of a house and throwing something inside. Flames were then seen starting to shoot out of the window.

Police reported the object was a Molotov cocktail.

The man is then seen running out of frame and another Molotov cocktail appears to be tossed over the roof, before rolling and landing at the side of the house.

Family of the homeowner said there were three people inside when all of this happened and fortunately, they are all doing OK.

Police, however, are still searching for the man in the video.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Collins
Missing Alexandria juvenile has been located
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker
State granted four motions in case of Hannah Barker
The $90,000 is in addition to thousands she reportedly took from Oakdale city funds.
Former Oakdale bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from recreation district
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northwest Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions
Germon Jefferson indicted for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting at the Sanctuary at Alexandria apartments
Brandon Francisco indicted on new charge of bail jumping
A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him