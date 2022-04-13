Former ASH, Pineville Coach Joe Moreau inducted into LHSAA Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame ceremony was held on April 12, 2022, and Alexandria’s own Joe Moreau was inducted into LSHAA paradise.

Coach Moreau tackled both track and cross country at Pineville and ASH, leading them to an overall 19 state titles and winning 11 of them.

One thing he said that made him successful was making sure the kids understood the sport and having fun with them.

“Whenever I received my first coaching shirt, it was like being a kid in the candy shop,” said Moreau. “I made a commitment to myself that from this day forward that I would give my heart and soul to make sure kids that I coached or taught got the same that I did. The people that work with me: my parents, my friends, my coaches and my teachers were my heroes, and I wanted to return those same things back to them. So, that was a great time to be in my professional life and hopefully, throughout the years we had a little bit of a difference in some of the kids that I have been fortunate enough to coach”

