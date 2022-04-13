Germon Jefferson indicted for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting at the Sanctuary at Alexandria apartments

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, for the Nov. 16, 2021 deadly shooting of 18-year-old Serena Williams at the Sanctuary at Alexandria apartments.

The grand jury returned a true bill on Tuesday for a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Williams was killed when the Alexandria Police Department said Jefferson fired several shots into a unit she was in at the complex on Lakeside Drive. Serena’s sister, who was also inside the unit, survived. Williams’ family shared that Jefferson has an 18-month-old child with Serena’s sister.

After the shooting, police believe Jefferson drove to River Bend Drive in Alexandria, where he allegedly attempted to shoot Serena’s brother with a rifle, but missed. No one was injured. Later that evening, a state trooper attempted to pull Jefferson over, but he refused to stop and a chase started. The chase ended in Marksville when Jefferson abandoned his car, which had the 18-month-old inside, and ran away. The baby was later found safe.

Jefferson was arrested in Dallas on Nov. 18, 2021 and sent back to Alexandria on Nov. 30, 2021.

The bill of information for Jefferson lists two attempted second-degree murder charges. One of them is dated the same day of the shooting of Williams, the other is dated six days before Williams was killed, but information about that incident has not been publicly released.

An arraignment date for Jefferson has not been set yet. The clerk of court’s office lists Glenn Cortello as Jefferson’s attorney. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman. It is not assigned to a judge yet.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.