Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say shot and injured a dog, leaving the animal for dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Boots the dog was shot in the face at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Friday. He suffered a fractured lower jaw, causing several of his teeth to be knocked out.

Boots was taken to an emergency vet where he is currently recovering.

The investigation led police to Benjamine Brown, who they say surrendered Wednesday without incident.

Brown was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Boots will be adopted once he is fully healed.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Grimes, Jr.
Principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northwest Louisiana
Melissa LeAnne Richardson
Arkansas woman accused of identity theft in Rapides Parish
Madison Co. schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat
Weather Blog: The latest on severe weather information
Shania Collins
Missing Alexandria juvenile has been located

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
Students at Bolton High School working on a chalk drawing on campus. | Photo Date: 4/14/2022
Bolton High celebrates 17th Annual Chalkfest