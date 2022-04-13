Missing Alexandria juvenile has been located

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Shania Collins has been located.

Alexandria police are asking for your help locating Shania Collins, 17.

Collins is described as being approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen Sunday, April 10 in the area of Chester Street near Monroe Street.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

