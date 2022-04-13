Advertisement

Missing Alexandria juvenile has been located

Shania Collins
Shania Collins(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Shania Collins has been located.

Alexandria police are asking for your help locating Shania Collins, 17.

Collins is described as being approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen Sunday, April 10 in the area of Chester Street near Monroe Street.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

