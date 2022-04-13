NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northwest Louisiana

(KALB) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the Shreveport area overnight.

The tornado started at Youree Drive and the LSU-S campus in Shreveport. The NWS is beginning their survey of the area and damage on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes

News Channel 5 will continue to provide more information on this storm as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.