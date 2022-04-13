Advertisement

Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online

Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content aimed at kids.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – While Disney may offer plenty of movies, videos and games that are safe for unsupervised children, not all kids’ content is as safe as it seems.

Police are now warning the parents of susceptible kids of a fearsome character that has been making its way into content geared towards children.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin looked at the origins of “Huggy Wuggy” and shared their findings in a post on Facebook.

The character, which resembles a lanky, blue-furred teddy bear with razor sharp teeth, comes from a recent survival horror video game called “Poppy Playtime.”

In the game, the player controls the former employee of an abandoned toy factory, who has come back to the company’s location to investigate what happened to all of the staff who mysteriously vanished.

As the player explores, their character encounters various enemies, including Huggy Wuggy.

The game was originally rated for ages 8 and above but was updated to 12 or above for containing scary images and scenarios, such as toys coming to life and wanting to harm the children they belong to.

The character has made its way from this independently developed video game into fan-made videos on websites like YouTube.

The sheriff’s office says the videos they want to warn parents about are featured on a number of YouTube channels, including those on this list compiled by the sheriff’s office:

  • GameToons
  • SamToons
  • GH’s
  • Monster School Story
  • Game My
  • Secret4Studio
  • HornStromp 3D
  • Siren Studio
  • Bunny Games
  • Slime Channel

The sheriff’s office says the videos include, but are not limited to, offensive language, cartoon representations of alcohol use, blood, stabbings, decapitations, attempted murder, murder and the bloody aftermath of a car crash.

Police are urging parents to monitor their children’s use of YouTube and other video sharing social media platforms for content that may be inappropriate or too intense for their viewing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Grimes, Jr.
Principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northwest Louisiana
Melissa LeAnne Richardson
Arkansas woman accused of identity theft in Rapides Parish
Madison Co. schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat
Weather Blog: The latest on severe weather information
Shania Collins
Missing Alexandria juvenile has been located

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
Students at Bolton High School working on a chalk drawing on campus. | Photo Date: 4/14/2022
Bolton High celebrates 17th Annual Chalkfest