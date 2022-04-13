Sen. Bill Cassidy touts infrastructure investments in address to state legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) stopped by the state legislature on April 13, 2022, speaking with lawmakers on key federal efforts. In his address to each chamber, Cassidy touted his efforts to bring infrastructure money into the state through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, of which he was a lead author.

He noted two examples from the Central Louisiana region, with one being Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault.

The $900 million Project will sequester Brame Energy Center’s carbon emissions and store them in geological formations under the ground. Cassidy emphasized how the project will help with job creation in the area and bring in more out-of-state businesses who want to meet their sustainability goals.

”They’re going to move to Grant Parish, that’s the business model, in order to piggyback on that, which Cleco is doing,” said Cassidy, speaking to House lawmakers. “And so Grant, which is a beautiful community, but they say they want more jobs. They will have those jobs because it has been built. We can do that across our state.”

To note, Cleco announced Project Diamond Vault on Monday, which Cassidy attended and spoke at. However, though the Project looks to provide thousands of jobs during its construction and 30-40 permanent positions for all of Central Louisiana, the power plant is located in Rapides Parish, not Grant Parish.

The Senator did not make the correction when recalling the same example in his address to the Senate.

He also talked about a recent visit to the Evangeline Parish, meeting with Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine, who noted Evangeline Parish will receive a $30 million federal grant to provide for broadband infrastructure improvements. Vidrine said out of 3,000 parishes and counties nationwide, they are the fifth slowest in internet speed, but that would change with the grant funds. He recalled Vidrine, saying Evangeline Parish will go from “#worsttofirst.”

