Weather Blog: The latest on severe weather information

Madison Co. schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat
Madison Co. schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to severe weather threat
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is working to provide you with the latest information on severe weather moving through our area. Check back for more updates.

KALB WEATHER/RADAR

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

  • NSU (all campuses) - closing at noon on Wednesday

OTHER CLOSURES:

  • Grant Parish Libraries - closing at noon on Wednesday
  • Rapides Parish Libraries - Rapides Parish Library McDonald Branch, Boyce Branch, Johnson Branch, and Hineston Branch will close at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. All other locations will close at 3:00 p.m.

Pineville Mayoral Debate - April 18 on KALB!