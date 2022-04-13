Weather Blog: The latest on severe weather information
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is working to provide you with the latest information on severe weather moving through our area. Check back for more updates.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- NSU (all campuses) - closing at noon on Wednesday
OTHER CLOSURES:
- Grant Parish Libraries - closing at noon on Wednesday
- Rapides Parish Libraries - Rapides Parish Library McDonald Branch, Boyce Branch, Johnson Branch, and Hineston Branch will close at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. All other locations will close at 3:00 p.m.
