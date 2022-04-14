Alexandria City Council to delay vote on ambulance service debate for four weeks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ongoing debate on whether the City of Alexandria should have multiple ambulance services operating in the city will continue for at least another month.

Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson told News Channel 5 that the council will be delaying a vote on the matter for four weeks at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

The next time this agenda item will come back up for vote will be at the May 17 council meeting.

This debate originally started back during the February 22 council meeting but was delayed to April 19 to give the council more time to decide. The reason for the delay is that the April 19 meeting will also be the same meeting that the council will have a public hearing over the proposed 2022-2023 Operating and Capital Budget.

Currently, the city has been under contract through the Rapides Parish Police Jury for the last 27 years with the model of having just one ambulance service in the parish, which is Acadian.

If the council decides to adopt a new ordinance, it would take the city out of the current parish contract. The City of Alexandria would then be able to enter into contracts with multiple ambulance services.

