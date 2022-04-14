Alexandria mayor discusses economic impacts, pay increases at state of community address

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At his State of the Community address on April 14, 2022, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said while some cities saw a drop in sales tax revenue due to COVID-19, the opposite has happened locally.

The mayor said bringing festivals and little league tournaments back to the city has helped bring in more than $519 million in sales revenue. The mayor said the economic benefits have impacted the city budget as that money is being used to help pay for salaries. In Mayor Hall’s 2022 to 2023 proposed budget, all non-fire and non-police city employees will be receiving an eight percent pay increase.

“Our attention turns to other city employees, most of whom have not received a market-based pay adjustment since 2008,” Mayor Hall said. “We are in the final phases of a pay study to help determine the appropriate market base pay range for each of these various city jobs. We know that we are more than eight percent below market in most positions, but we want to give this money to those employees now.”

The city council is currently reviewing the mayor’s proposed budget and could vote to approve the budget and the pay raises at the next council meeting on April 19.

