ASH’s Jonker signs with LSU-Shreveport

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a month after committing to the LSUS Pilots, ASH’s Noak Jonker put pen to paper to make the commitment official.

The former ACA Athlete of the Week will graduate high school as a state champ and will head to one of the best programs in the NAIA.

LSU-Shreveport has won the RRAC Championship three years in a row and has also made the national tournament for 18 consecutive years.

“When I went on my visit, there was just something about the campus,” said Jonker. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I just felt on the inside that that was where I was supposed to be. It was all God. I keep my good relationship with him, and he helped me pick where I needed to go.”

In Jonker’s senior season, he finished with Class 5A Honorable Mention honors after scoring over 16 points per game and grabbing over six rebounds per contest.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.