Bolton High celebrates 17th Annual Chalkfest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thursday, April 14, 2022, was Bolton High School’s 17th Annual Chalkfest. Art students spent the day outside, making works of art - all done with chalk.

The weather was perfect for the event, and the chalk art was all done in front of the high school. Over 30 students participated.

Any Bolton student affiliated with an art class or club was invited to be a part of Chalkfest. Students are given a small picture of artwork that they had to recreate on the concrete.

The art will now remain on the walkway in front of Bolton until it rains.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.