CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game.

The Pelicans, who finished ninth in the West after starting the season 3-16, will play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, with the winner getting the eighth seed and a spot against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round.

The Pelicans seemed headed to a rout, leading 96-75, with 10:39 left, but the 10th-seeded Spurs used a 16-1 run over the next 5:25 to cut it to 97-91.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 23 points.

