Grace Christian’s Landyn Amy caps off senior season with a bang

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Landyn Amy hit not one, but two grand slams last week to secure a victory for the Grace Christian Warriors. He was excited about the two out-of-the-park homers, but more so about how they got the lead in the game and eventually won.

“I just knew I had to help them,” Amy said. “It was two good pitches and I swung hard and I hit it.”

Head Coach Josh Brown said Amy’s hits came at a perfect time of the game.

“He gives us a grand slam to take the lead for good,” Brown said. “Two clutch hits because our team did not hit the ball that great in that game. It was at the right moment. The thing about him is that he has really got hot lately and last week he was clutch.”

Amy may have won the game off of his batting skills, but he enjoys another part of the game more.

“I like pitching because I’m in control,” Amy said. “When you have the ball, it’s based on you how the game goes.”

Amy got a fresh start at Grace Christian his sophomore year, and he felt welcome ever since he walked through the door.

“I wanted to be at a school with closer friends,” Amy said. “It has just been really good and welcoming. It feels like a family here.”

Pregame or postgame meals are usually different when it comes to giving your body the proper nutrients after a workout or a game, but for some people, it stays the same.

“I’m a picky eater...most things don’t taste good,” Amy said. “I only eat grilled cheese, Popeyes, Cane’s and pizza...that is all I need.”

He wants to win a state championship because he said that would complete his senior year.

“I want us to go to the championship and win it this year, not to have what happened last year,” he said.

