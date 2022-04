LHSAA releases 2022 high school softball playoff brackets

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the 2022 high school softball playoff brackets.

The state softball tournament will start on April 29.

See where your team is seeded. The home team is listed second. Click each class/division to view the full bracket.

CLASS 5A #32 Parkway vs #1 Pineville #24 Sulphur vs #9 Natchitoches Central #22 Acadiana vs #11 ASH

CLASS 4A #17 Leesville vs #16 Rayne #30 Peabody vs #3 Neville #31 Landry-Walker vs #2 Tioga

CLASS 3A #29 North Webster vs #4 Grant #19 Union Parish vs #14 Jena #26 Crowley vs #7 Buckeye

CLASS 2A #32 West St. Mary vs #1 Many #17 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #16 Welsh #24 Pickering vs #9 D’Arbonne Woods #28 Mangham vs #5 Rosepine #21 Avoyelles vs #12 Springfield #20 Oakdale vs #13 Beeckman Charter #19 South Plaquemines vs #14 Bunkie #26 Port Allen vs #7 Winnfield

CLASS 1A #1 Montgomery - FIRST ROUND BYE #2 LaSalle - FIRST ROUND BYE #17 Ringgold vs #16 Block #20 Plain Dealing vs #13 Northwood-Lena

CLASS B #21 Pitkin vs #12 Monterey #20 Maurepas vs #13 Fairview #4 Florien - FIRST ROUND BYE #19 Elizabeth vs #14 Doyline #6 Oak Hill - FIRST ROUND BYE #7 Anacoco - FIRST ROUND BYE

CLASS C #16 Reeves vs #1 Calvin #9 Hicks vs #8 Plainview #13 Georgetown vs #4 Kilbourne #14 Simpson vs #3 Downsville #11 Hornbeck vs #6 Ebarb

CLASS III #12 St. Mary’s Academy vs #5 Menard

CLASS IV #11 St. Mary’s vs #6 Cedar Creek

CLASS V #5 Family Community vs #4 Grace Christian #6 Country Day University Academy vs #3 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville



