LSP: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers serving warrant

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette when they were serving a high-risk warrant on Thursday, April 14.

According to authorities, investigators with LSP were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving at least one of its officers.

LSP said members of the LPD SWAT team were serving a warrant on Trevon Bonner, 19, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened earlier that night.

Officers tried to talk to Bonner but he refused to leave the home on Paul Breaux Avenue, according to troopers.

LSP Troop I reported after Bonner refused to comply with requests to surrender, a marked armored vehicle was used to break the door in an attempt to put a telephone inside the home for Bonner to negotiate with officers.

Investigators said after the door was breached, an officer saw Bonner holding a handgun, so gas was sent inside the house. They added Bonner then fired at officers and several officers shot back.

Troopers said Bonner was taken to a hospital and later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

