LSP: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers serving warrant
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette when they were serving a high-risk warrant on Thursday, April 14.
According to authorities, investigators with LSP were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving at least one of its officers.
LSP said members of the LPD SWAT team were serving a warrant on Trevon Bonner, 19, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened earlier that night.
Officers tried to talk to Bonner but he refused to leave the home on Paul Breaux Avenue, according to troopers.
LSP Troop I reported after Bonner refused to comply with requests to surrender, a marked armored vehicle was used to break the door in an attempt to put a telephone inside the home for Bonner to negotiate with officers.
Investigators said after the door was breached, an officer saw Bonner holding a handgun, so gas was sent inside the house. They added Bonner then fired at officers and several officers shot back.
Troopers said Bonner was taken to a hospital and later died.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.