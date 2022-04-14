Advertisement

LSU lands 2023 four-star safety out of Georgia

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly and company have landed their third commitment for the class of 2023 and the first defensive player in four-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Loganville, Georgia. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday, March 13.

Daughtery chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, among many others. He is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the nation according to 247Sports and ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the state of Georgia.

He joins longtime LSU commit Omarion Miller out of Vivian, La., and Mac Markway out of St. Louis, Missouri.

