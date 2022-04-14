LSUA announces winners of the 2021-22 Art and Writing Contest
LSUA’s Department of English and Humanities and the staff of the Jongleur are proud to announce the winners of the 2021-22 LSUA Art and Writing Contest.
The Jongleur, a campus student literary magazine that has been around for over 30 years, was created for the benefit of LSUA supporters, faculty, and staff and is an annual publication of student work exclusively that is chosen, formatted, edited, and produced by a student staff with the assistance of two faculty members.
The staff of the Jongleur has held the LSUA Art and Writing Contest to give students a platform, encouragement, and reward for artistic and academic endeavors, and secure submissions to the journal. There are four categories to which students submit work: art, poetry, photography, and fiction.
“Each year, I am astonished and awed at the amount of talent and skill these students exhibit,” says Eric Alai, LSUA instructor of English. “What is interesting to me is that many of the poems and stories are not written for any class, but simply by students pursuing writing in their spare time. As a creative writer, I am inspired and energized by their contributions personally.”
Winners each received a certificate and cash awards donated by the College of Liberal Arts faculty. The winners are as follows:
Art:
- 1st: “Little Boy in Water” Ashley Lucas
- 2nd: “Party in the Night” Gavin Bridges
- 3rd: “Paper Bag” Megan Hale
- Honorable Mention 1: “Planet” Elijah Liniger
- Honorable Mention 2: “Dripping Abstract” Beth Broussard
Poetry:
- 1st: “Nastic Movements” Austin Souphanthalop
- 2nd: “Mr. Nightingale” Ji’Bril Harris
- 3rd: “Fire and Water” Moriah Dorsey
- Honorable mention 1: “The Things that Surround Us” Austin Monk
- Honorable mention 2: “Algebra” Mattila Wiley
Photography:
- 1st: “Spark Tree” Gabriell Guillory
- 2nd: “Lonely Barn” Jade Mayeux
- 3rd: “Black and White Ship” Kalli Parker
- Honorable mention 1: “Rainy Pointy Plant” Emily Ducote
- Honorable mention 2: “Glowing Lantern” Kalli Parker
Fiction:
- 1st: “Red Roses” Elizabeth Elliot
- 2nd: “Red Nightmare” Tanek Mouser
- 3rd: “Behind the Curtain” Kristina Fuller
- Honorable Mention 1: “Pans on Aisle 5″ Tanek Mouser
- Honorable Mention 2: “Bury the Hatchet” Tanek Mouser
Congratulations from the Staff of the Jongleur!
