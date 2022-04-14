Menard’s Brown heading north to play soccer at Gannon University

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Quinn Brown will be leaving the warm, summer heat to head back up north as she officially signed to play soccer at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Brown helped lead the Lady Eagles to the playoffs in each of her years with the green and gold.

She said she is excited to be able to play up north where her family is from.

“I have always dreamed of it, and I have always wanted to sign,” said Brown. “I have always wanted to showcase my talents to a higher level and I got to do it, so it makes me happy.”

