Pineville Mayoral Debate - April 18 on KALB!

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KALB) - In just over two weeks, the election is set to decide who will be the City of Pineville’s next mayor - the first new leader for the city in over 20 years.

Join KALB on Monday, April 18 for the only televised debate with the two candidates in the runoff, Rich Dupree and James Rachal.

The debate will start at 6:15 on KALB during the 6 p.m. news and will continue on CBS 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

